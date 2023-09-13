Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6, here’s six tips to keep you prepared

Eskom on Tuesday night ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 until further notice. The ailing power utility said this is due to the delay in the return to service of a unit at the Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations. Eskom said further updates will be communicated should any significant changes occur.

The onset of a higher stages of load shedding means the likelihood of rotational power cuts, damage to sensitive electronic appliances, power surges and crime, if and when security systems fail to operate properly. MiWay Insurance head of customer experience, Greta Goosen, has offered six tips on how homeowners can keep their property and assets safe. Double-check your backup battery

Goosen warned that consumers need to ensure that the backup battery for their electric fencing or alarm system can withstand power outages for longer periods of time. She said this is an important factor to bear in mind, given that opportunistic criminals may aim to capitalise on security system failures when the lights go out. Stay alert "When there is a power outage, be cautious and take extra care to check your surroundings when arriving at or leaving your home, as there may be opportunistic criminals looking to take advantage of the darkness. Notify your neighbourhood watch, an armed response company, or the police if you detect any unusual activity," Goosen said.

Be aware of the risks involving fire Goosen said load shedding also brings with it an increased risk of fire damage, given that South African households may be using alternatives such as candlelight or gas for heating or cooking. "It’s important for homeowners to check whether their insurer provides cover for both fire and gas-related explosions, as well as what their responsibilities are in mitigating the risks that come with using energy alternatives," she added.

Get your manual hat on In a press release, Goosen said homeowners should make sure they know how to manually operate electronic gates or garage doors in case of a power surge. "This is so you can still obtain access to your home during a power outage. Remember to have the gate motor keys on hand and to install high-quality, well-oiled padlocks that can protect your home and assets should electronic devices fail during periods of load shedding," she said.

Check that you have the right insurance cover Goosen added that many South Africans may be concerned as to whether their home contents insurance policy covers damage related to power surges. "The answer will depend on the insurer’s offering," she said.

Goosen offered insight into questions homeowners can ask their insurer. "Ask them what is the excess that applies in the event that damage is incurred due to a power surge or dip, whether a functional surge protection is a prerequisite in the event of a claim, are there any electrical compliance issues that they need to be aware of that will affect the cover they apply for, and will the damaged item be covered for its full replacement value if it shuts down completely," she said. Ensure a speedy claims process for load shedding-related claims

Goosen said the anxiety and worry of waiting for an insurance claim to be approved is enough to drive many up the wall. "Luckily, the stress of claiming from insurance companies can be alleviated with the right approach and some research into what your insurer requires from you when claiming. Reading through your policy schedule will familiarise you with your claim requirements and make the claims process easier, should the need arise," she said. She advised that in the event of needing to process a load shedding-related claim, homeowners will need to first report any crime-related incident to the South African Police Service. In cases involving theft or vandalism, a police case number will be required to initiate the claims process.