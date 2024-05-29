Eskom rubbishes claims of load shedding’s return after elections

Eskom has slammed claims that load shedding will return after Wednesday’s provincial and national elections.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Eskom said it will update the country on Friday, however, it dismissed reports of load shedding’s return as fake news.
A meme that reads: “Does anyone have the load shedding schedule for Thursday?” has been been widely shared on social media.
“Eskom has noted with concern the fake news trending on social media regarding load shedding resuming on May 30,” said Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena.
She added that load shedding has been suspended for more than 60 consecutive days and continues to be suspended.
“The previous power alert issued by Eskom was on May 24, where Eskom announced the continued suspension of load shedding.
“Our generation availability continues to perform well as a result of the Generation Recovery Plan that commenced in March 2023, as well as our intensive planned maintenance,” Mokwena said.
She added that unplanned outages are averaging at 12,500MW, below what was anticipated for our winter outlook.
Mokwena said the energy availability factor (EAF) of four power stations is performing above 70%.
“Our year-to-date EAF is improving gradually and is currently at 60.73%. Eskom will provide regular updates and the next update will be on Friday,” Mokwena said.
IOL News