Eskom suspends load shedding from 8pm but get set for Stage 1 over the weekend

Load shedding will be suspended at 8pm tonight, but Stage 1 will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday nights for a limited period “Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load shedding will be suspended at 8pm as the supply constraints have eased during the past two days,” it said in a statement.

Eskom said this is due to four generation units that have returned to service, as well as the improved weather conditions contributing to lower demand. “Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift the load shedding earlier than initially planned.” A number of additional generation units are expected to return to service during the weekend.

However, in order to continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement Stage 1 load shedding between 5pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Breakdowns currently total 13 625MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 611MW of capacity. Eskom would like to remind the public that these capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future, and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm, when the winter demand is the highest.