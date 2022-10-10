Eskom switches to Stage 2 from 4pm today

Durban – Eskom is set to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm today. “Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken of-line for repairs,” said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Load shedding was suspended at 5am on Saturday due to lower demands and adequate levels of emergency generation reserves. He said Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until midnight on Wednesday. Eskom said since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service.

“We currently have 5 487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said. Meanwhile, the National Automobile Dealers’ Association said the drastic increase in load shedding is having a negative effect on new vehicle sales. Nada vice chairperson, Alex Boavida, said aggregate domestic sales for the month of September at 47 786 units were 10.8% higher than September 2021, while year-to-date the industry total of 391 396 units is 13.4% up on the figure for the first nine months of 2021.

“Household costs are increasing due to extensive load shedding. Energy bills now have to include fuel for generators in tandem with electricity – which is set to rise significantly in price soon. Some clients are putting off new vehicle purchases to buy solar panel and battery backup systems for their homes and businesses,” Boavida said. President Cyril Ramaphosa said there is no quick fix for load shedding. “Load shedding is beyond an inconvenience. It has dire consequences for nearly every part of our society from education to public safety to the provision of health services. Large and small businesses alike are losing money and the energy crisis is endangering investment and our economic recovery,” he said.

