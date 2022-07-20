Eskom to conduct maintenance at KZN’s Midmar water works

Durban - Umgeni Water said on Wednesday that state power utility company, Eskom, will be shutting down a power station in Howick, west of Durban, on Thursday to conduct maintenance on the Midmar water works electrical infrastructure. Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, confirmed that the Fleetwood substation, which supplies Midmar water works with power, will be completely shut down for 12 hours.

He said the power feeder lines were going to be worked on. To avoid shortages of water in the affected areas, Umgeni has increased production of potable water and will transfer larger volumes for an adequate supply to the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi local Municipality and eThekwini Metro. “Umgeni Water will not be able to abstract and transfer water from Midmar Dam as electricity-driven pumps are used for this purpose.

“It will also not be able to pump treated water to the Groenkloof Reservoir, which supplies water to Vulindlela reservoirs for distribution by uMgungundlovu District Municipality and Msunduzi Local Municipality. Other affected reservoirs will be Howick West and Mpophomeni,” Harichunder said. “An appeal is made to consumers to please use water sparingly during the period in which Eskom will be undertaking its maintenance work. An appeal is also made to please refrain from storing more water than that will be required, because if this occurs, it will result in rapid depletion or draining of reservoirs,” he added. Local councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg confirmed that certain parts of Howick would be without electricity for the duration of the work.

According to an Eskom notice sent to the region, Merrivale Heights, Birnamwood, Sakabula and the upper part of Howick will be without power. The Howick CBD will not be affected by the maintenance at the substation. “These areas are fed from the Howick substation. Please also anticipate a delay which does sometimes happen when various teams from different stations are working together.

