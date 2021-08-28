Eskom warns of electricity faults in KwaZulu-Natal due cold weather

Cape Town – Eskom on Saturday said it was experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across KwaZulu-Natal due to the cold and rainy weather. “Although there is enough generation capacity, the high electricity usage is leading to the overloading of networks, resulting in equipment failure and power loss,” the power utility said.

“Customers are urged to manage the amount of electricity used in order to reduce faults caused by overloading. Eskom will endeavour to restore power as quickly as possible.” Eskom said that customers could experience delays due to the high volumes. Eskom apologises for any inconveniences caused and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply may be switched on without notice.

Disaster teams have been placed on standby, and Durban beaches have been closed as the province braces for heavy rains and a cold front expected this weekend. KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said a weather warning had been issued for parts of the province, including an increased risk of snowfall in the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and uThukela districts. According to the weather warning, the municipalities of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Greater Kokstad, Inkosi Langalibalele, Mooi-Mpofana and uMngeni, could experience snowfall from Saturday morning going into the evening.

Hlomuka urged residents to exercise extreme caution by monitoring weather conditions prior to making any journey. The Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to liaise with all the Disaster Centres in the province’s districts in order to monitor the inclement weather conditions and respond when needed. Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality has announced that swimming, surfing, fishing, canoeing and other related activities will not be allowed this weekend.