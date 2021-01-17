Eskom warns of more load shedding for the week ahead

DURBAN - Consumers can expect load shedding to continue, after Eskom announced that some generation units have yet to return to service.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 11pm tonight until 5am tomorrow morning, and then Stage 2 thereafter.

"Regrettably, as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power systems, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am tomorrow morning," Eskom said.

It said the system remains constrained and vulnerable and a further update on the power situation will be given tomorrow.

Eskom said the return to service of two generation units at the Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed to due difficulties in restarting the units, which are now expected to return to service tomorrow.