Eskom warns of Stage 2 load shedding at 'short notice'

Durban - Eskom has warned that it could implement Stage 2 load shedding at short notice due to a shortage of generation capacity. According to the power utility, load shedding could take place between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday night.

"The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka and two at Kriel power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system. “Eskom cautions the public that Stage 2 load shedding would be required to be implemented at short notice this evening at 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur," the utility said in a short statement. It said the delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations, have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints.

"We currently have 4479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 951MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Eskom said. The announcement comes following Eskom's submission of updated tariff structures for approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Earlier this week, Eskom said the submissions are for Nersa's consideration for implementation from April 2023.

"The entire process is governed by laws and regulations of the country, including the Electricity Regulation Act and the Electricity Pricing Policy," Eskom said. This is a revised version of the plan Eskom submitted to NERSA in 2020 and takes into account the latest developments in the electricity supply industry, including the restructuring and unbundling of Eskom into three entities – Generation, Distribution and Transmission. Eskom last revised its tariff structures in 2012 and is proposing these structural changes based on an updated cost-to-serve study.

The tariff restructuring is aligned to the unbundling process that Eskom is going through to accurately reflect the costs of the different services being provided so that energy charges reflect energy costs, network charges reflect network costs, and service charges reflect the cost of customer service and administration. The implementation of the new tariff structures will reflect cost drivers more accurately, protect all customers’ interests, avoid unfair cross-subsidies, enable fair recovery of costs by all users of the grid, provide the correct economic signals while also ensuring adequate recovery of Nersa-approved revenue by Eskom; The regulator will make a decision on the proposals in Eskom’s retail tariff plan following their normal public consultation process.

