eThekweni approves special Covid-19 rates relief for cash-strapped residents

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has approved a Covid-19 special payment relief incentive for customers whose accounts are in arrears. The city said the incentive allows for: • Customers to enter into a credit agreement with the Municipality on condition that the owing customer pays 50% of the arrears (excluding interest) on or before 30 June 2020; • The debt must be ninety (90) days and older; • Total interest accumulated and raised to the customer account will be reversed;

• The customer to enter into payment plan agreement for the balance of the outstanding debt over a maximum period of 24 months.

• There will be no interest raised during the period of the payment plan agreement.

• Existing customers on payment plan may cancel the existing agreement and enter into this once off relief.

This incentive is a once-off relief for the period beginning on 1 June 2020 and ending on 30 June 2020.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said s hould a customer default on the payment plan with the municipality, all interest written-off under the conditions of Covid-19 Special Payment Relief will be reinstated and the total debt, including interest, will be due for collection.

"Rates rebate for B&B and guesthouses whereby they will receive a Covid-19 rebate to bring their rates payable to the same level as residential," he said.