EThekwini city manager’s wife arrested in Durban Solid Waste tender scandal

Durban – The wife the city manager of eThekwini Municipality has been arrested and charged for alleged involvement the multimillion-rand solid waste tender.

Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, 51, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on a charge of corruption.

She is the 17th person to be arrested in this matter, police said.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said: “Mrs Nzuza, wife to Mr Sipho Nzuza, the city manager of the eThekwini Municipality, allegedly facilitated the fitting of a built-in kitchen at her mother-in-law’s house and one of the service providers implicated in the multimillion-rand solid waste tender allegedly paid R18 000 for the fitting.”

Sipho Nzuza was arrested on March 10 by the Hawks National Clean Audit Task Team on allegations of fraud and corruption amounting to the loss of millions of rand within eThekwini Municipality, said Mogale.