eThekwini closes uMhlanga beaches mysterious 'brown balls' surface on shore

The eThekwini Municipality has announced the closure of two bathing beaches in uMhlanga following the discovery of unidentified brown balls on the sea sand. It is thought that the balls are human or dog faeces.

City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said officials were aware of the videos circulating on social media regarding the balls found on the uMhlanga main beach. "While the City cautions the public against circulating unverified information, Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze Beach have been closed until further notice as a precautionary measure while the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit, as well as the scientists from the Scientific Services conduct an analysis from the samples of the balls," Sisilana said. She added that only lab testing can determine what the balls are.

The City has warned against media reporting unverified information alluding to the balls being related to reports on E.coli at municipal beaches. "The City has always been transparent about issues relating to beach water quality hence an investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the 'balls' and get to the bottom of the matter," she said.

Ward councillor Bradley Singh has advised the public not to touch the balls if they come across them. "The department is aware of the situation and teams are going to investigate its origins and also clear them from the shore," Singh said. [email protected]