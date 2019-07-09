Workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme at the Durban city hall. eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday assured members of the EPWP that the city has not reached any decision to end their employment. File photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday assured members of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) that the city has not reached any decision to end employment of anyone under this programme. eThekwini deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer said she has never met with the head of treasury Krish Kumar in this regard. The message doing the rounds on social media platforms was "blue lies".

"It is very worrying that there are people who are hell bent to destabilise our municipality. This information is false and I am appealing to all EPWP workers to be calm as the status quo remains," said Peer.

"Let us all work together because we have a huge responsibility to provide basic services to all our residents. I cannot believe that some people have stooped this low solely to put the city on a collision course with its EPWP workers."

Peer said that she will always strongly subscribe to an open door policy and she was willing to engage EPWP members in this regard if need arises.

"As a political head at the present moment, I am even willing to meet with the representatives of these colleagues and we need to be civil when deliberating on their grievances. I am appealing to them not to resort to violence or marches to the city hall to draw our attention."

"They must resist being used as a political football. Had we been in control of the situation and had considerable budget at our disposal, we would have acceded to their grievances as of yesterday," said Peer.

African News Agency (ANA)