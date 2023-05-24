A team has been deployed to the St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School in Greyville to attend to a leaking sewerage drain that has led to a disruption in learning. IOL previously reported that pupils were sent home nearly two weeks ago due to sewage seeping into the school’s play areas, the assembly area and even the school hall.

School Governing Body chairperson, Nomvuyo Mthethwa, said the leak started on May 12, and the school has been closed since. “We were concerned that this is a health hazard and no learning can take place,” she said. Mthethwa said they had contacted the various departments to notify them of what was going on.

She said that on Wednesday morning the City’s Lindiwe Khuzwayo visited the school with an engineer who conducted an inspection of the site. “They promised that a team would be on site to clear up the blockage and fix the issue. They also told us that learning could continue and we should call the pupils back to school on Monday. She said the team would begin work today and continue through the weekend,” Mthethwa said. But she said she is weary of the City’s promises and added that “seeing is believing.”