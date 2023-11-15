eThekwini enforces ‘no work, no pay’ policy for 500 workers involved in Wednesday protest

The eThekwini Municipality says it will enforce its “no work, no pay” rule for the 500 staffers who staged a protest in Durban on Wednesday. The City further called for effective intervention and for all parties to avoid the risk of undermining the collective bargaining processes set up to create industrial peace and resolve all disputes.

In a statement to the media, spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana said management was aware of a two-hour meeting between staff and the South African Municipal Workers Union, and the request for the meeting was granted. However, a protest was staged by some employees. “The ‘no work, no pay, and no benefits’ principle will apply for employees who participate in the unauthorised protest action. Any unlawful behaviour will invite law enforcement agencies to step in and deal with lawlessness,” Sisilana said.

She added that grievances raised by staff will be resolved at the Bargaining Council as negotiations are currently under way in relation to the conditions of service and payment of performance bonuses. “The city calls upon leaders of organised labour, with whom the city has a very good working relationship, to rein in their members so that law and order prevail at all times,” Sisilana said.