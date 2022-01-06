eThekwini halts swimming at Durban beaches following ‘abnormal murky water discharge’ at Umgeni River

Yesterday, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the decision means bathing and any sporting activities are prohibited until further notice.

Durban – Beaches along the Durban north coast have been closed to bathers.

“In the interest of public safety, the city has taken a decision to close temporarily North, Bay, Battery, Country Club 1 and 2, eThekwini and Laguna beaches. This after the Umgeni River discharged a very abnormal murky waters to the beach,” he said.

eThekwini is conducting tests, the outcome will determine its next course of action that will be communicated to the public.

“The city sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this is going to cause to the public,” Mayisela said.