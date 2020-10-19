eThekwini inspectors shut down several bylaw-flouting eateries in Pinetown

Several food places in Pinetown were shut down and others fined after they were found to have flouted city bylaws and regulations. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said a multi-disciplinary operation that was led by the city’s Environmental Health Department has paid dividends He said the operation focused largely on non-complying food outlets. “It was carried out by officials from the departments of Home Affairs, Labour, Fire & Emergency services, eThekwini Business license, building inspectorate and KZN Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs and law enforcement,” he said. Mayisela said during the course of the inspection, an eatery on Stanfield Road was shutdown with immediate effect for selling shawarma under unhygienic conditions.

“Among other things it was selling rotten meat and several other transgressions including a lack of trading license,” he said.

Manager for Environmental Health Nono Lugongolo responsible for Inner West District said that the owner had previously been issued with fines and offered training on compliance education as part of empowering businesses with knowledge.

“Our operation was a huge success as we able to issues fines and some received notice of closure due to non-compliance for not meeting health standards and not having work permit, while others had expired documentation. We will continue to crack down on none-complying eateries as they pose health risk to patrons,” said Lugongolo.

The operation focused on enforcing non- complying food premises in Hill Street, Stanfield Road and Dales Avenue, Pinetown CBD.

“The city is urging all businesses to fully comply with laws governing the handling of food. Those found to be inconsistent with these laws would face the full might of the law. More unannounced inspections are on the cards to rid the city of unscrupulous businesses short- changing their customers,” Mayisela said.

