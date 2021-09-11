EThekwini kicks off ’My City, My Heritage’ campaign

The launch took place at uShaka Marine World, as the country celebrates Heritage Month.

DURBAN: eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisa Kaunda on Friday launched the “My City, My Heritage” campaign, aimed at boosting local tourism.

“Through this campaign, we are going to unearth and showcase Durban’s hidden gems, to promote domestic tourism. This will be achieved through several roadshows, digital activations and competitions, encouraging people to rediscover Durban through heritage tourism,” the mayor said.

Kaunda said the campaign will take South Africa on a digital historical journey of Durban, to rediscover the City through media campaigns.

He said they are projecting increased visitor numbers during the heritage public holiday long weekend from September 23 to 26, and the October school holidays from October 1 to 10.