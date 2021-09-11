EThekwini kicks off ’My City, My Heritage’ campaign
DURBAN: eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisa Kaunda on Friday launched the “My City, My Heritage” campaign, aimed at boosting local tourism.
The launch took place at uShaka Marine World, as the country celebrates Heritage Month.
“Through this campaign, we are going to unearth and showcase Durban’s hidden gems, to promote domestic tourism. This will be achieved through several roadshows, digital activations and competitions, encouraging people to rediscover Durban through heritage tourism,” the mayor said.
Kaunda said the campaign will take South Africa on a digital historical journey of Durban, to rediscover the City through media campaigns.
He said they are projecting increased visitor numbers during the heritage public holiday long weekend from September 23 to 26, and the October school holidays from October 1 to 10.
“For the September long weekend, we are anticipating 60% visitor occupancy, which equates to 75 000 visitors, including day visitors, a direct spend of R103 million, and an injection of R256 million to the GDP, and 550 jobs being created.
“For the October school holidays, we are forecasting a 55% visitor occupancy, which translates to 90 000 visitors, including day visitors, R192 million direct spend, and R476 million contribution to the GDP. About 1 020 jobs will be created,” he said.
uShaka Marine World chief executive Ndabo Khoza said they are prepared to work with the City as stakeholders, to ensure Durban is a destination of choice.
“As a coastal city, it is imperative to showcase and educate people about marine life. We encourage residents to be visitors, and explore their own City,” he said.
The initiative was welcomed by industry stakeholders, who lauded the initiative as an innovative marketing tool to aid the recovering tourism sector, which has been adversely affected by Covid-19 and the recent civil unrest.
