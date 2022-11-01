Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 1, 2022

eThekwini lifts swimming ban at 11 Durban beaches as water quality improves

Ushaka Beach. File Picture: Puri Devjee/African News Agency

Published 1h ago

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has lifted a swimming ban on 11 beaches along the Durban coast following an improvement in water quality.

“The decision to open these beaches was taken after recent water tests conducted by experts confirmed that beach water is at an acceptable level for recreational activities,” said city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He added that the municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Several of the city’s beaches were closed following the April and May floods that saw an increase in E. coli levels in the water.

Mayisela said the decision to close beaches is taken following unacceptably high levels of E. coli.

When beaches are closed, residents are prohibited from swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing, canoeing and other activities.

The municipality enforces closures as disregarding them could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Speaking in oThongathi, north of Durban last week, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said vandalism was to blame for sewage spills on the beaches.

East Coast Radio reported that in recent months, there have been a number of wastewater leaks into local rivers.

Kaunda said at least 33 wastewater pumps have been damaged.

Beaches that are open:

Point

uShaka

Addington

South

Wedge

North

Bay of Plenty

Battery

Country Club

Brighton

Reunion

Pipeline

Toti Main

Warner

The following beaches remain closed:

Westbrook

Bronze

Laguna

Thekwini

uMhlanga

uMdloti

uMgababa

IOL

