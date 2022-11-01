eThekwini lifts swimming ban at 11 Durban beaches as water quality improves

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has lifted a swimming ban on 11 beaches along the Durban coast following an improvement in water quality. “The decision to open these beaches was taken after recent water tests conducted by experts confirmed that beach water is at an acceptable level for recreational activities,” said city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He added that the municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Several of the city’s beaches were closed following the April and May floods that saw an increase in E. coli levels in the water. Mayisela said the decision to close beaches is taken following unacceptably high levels of E. coli.

When beaches are closed, residents are prohibited from swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing, canoeing and other activities. The municipality enforces closures as disregarding them could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases. Speaking in oThongathi, north of Durban last week, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said vandalism was to blame for sewage spills on the beaches.

East Coast Radio reported that in recent months, there have been a number of wastewater leaks into local rivers. Kaunda said at least 33 wastewater pumps have been damaged. Beaches that are open:

Point uShaka Addington

South Wedge North

Bay of Plenty Battery Country Club

Brighton Reunion Pipeline

Toti Main Warner The following beaches remain closed:

Westbrook Bronze Laguna

Thekwini uMhlanga uMdloti