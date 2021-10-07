eThekwini mayor confident new smart meter system will eradicate billing errors

DURBAN – eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled yesterday, a new smart metering system which will greatly reduce billing errors. Speaking at the launch, he said the system provides two-way communication between the customer and the municipality.

“The system was created in response to complaints we received from customers about exorbitant water and electricity bills. The launch of the smart metering system will ensure that residents are not unfairly billed. It will also assist to prevent load shedding. The system will address the city’s billing system as well as prevent electricity and water theft," Kaunda said. He said it will also enhance revenue collection and enable meter readings to be automatically uploaded.

Picture: eThekwini Municipality The city is rolling out this programme to its more than 700 000 customers.

Picture: eThekwini Municipality IOL has reported on residents receiving exorbitant utility bills. In November, the Daily News spoke to a Bluff resident who received a bill, more than double the amount of what she usually paid.

Resident, Allison Roberts who usually paid R5 000 for electricity was charged R13 000. In September last year, The Post also spoke to a couple who had been hit with a R14 700 bill, four times their usual amount. The family said before the lockdown, they paid between R2 500 and R3 500 for water and electricity.