eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has condemned attacks on foreign nationals as criminal acts that will not be tolerated.

Port Elizabeth - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on Tuesday has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on foreign nationals, characterised by raids on their shops at Burnwood Informal Settlement. This follows reports that a shop owner of Pakistan origin is alleged to have shot at two locals who are alleged to have raided his shop on Monday night. The two people are reported to have sustained severe injuries and have been taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.

Gumede said that the attacks on foreign nationals are a criminal offence and it will not be tolerated.

“We will not hesitate to act against criminal activities or against those who are inciting violence. We come a long way as (a) country and we can’t allow bad elements to set us back by discriminating fellow Africans,” Gumede said

The municipality has deployed the Metro Police to control and monitor the situation in and around Burnwood and Kenville settlements.

Some of the displaced foreign nationals are currently at the Sydenham Police station, while the authorities are deliberating on the next move with regard to their welfare until the situation returns to normal, the municipality said in a statement.

