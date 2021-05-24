eThekwini mayor intervenes after violent protests rock Reservoir Hills

DURBAN - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited Reservoir Hills earlier yesterday to speak to residents who took to the streets to protest against poor service delivery.

Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said just after midnight, about 15 gathered on the road and blocked off the M19 at Mountbatten Drive near the Westville turn-off.

“Metro Public Order Protection officers were standing off and managed to disperse the group. About two hours later, the group came back and this time there were about 100 people who burnt tyres and trees. They managed to block off both sides of the highway,” Sewpersad said.

The mayor arrived just after 7am and met with the group. They later dispersed when the mayor left.

Burning debris on the road. Picture: SUPPLIED

The roadway was closed to traffic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sewpersad said the roadway was once again opened to traffic.

Metro Police officers clearing up the roadway. Picture: SUPPLIED

Among the issues raised by the community include the lack of maintenance of public ablution facilities and the installation of electricity in houses that were affected by fire.

Mayor Kaunda instructed City officials to urgently attend to the complaints as they pose a health and safety risk.

“We have agreed to convene a follow-up meeting on Sunday to address other service delivery challenges in the area. The right to protest is guaranteed in the Constitution. We urge members of the public to ensure such protests are not violent and do not result in the damage of property,” he said.

He assured residents of the municipality’s commitment to accelerating service delivery in the area. He also urged them to use proper channels to communicate their grievances.

IOL