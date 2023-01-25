Durban - Under-fire eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will face his first vote of no confidence next week after being accused of being behind the collapse of the city of Durban and its once-thriving tourism industry. On Wednesday, the municipality’s speaker, Thabani Nyawose, wrote back to the two councillors (from Active Citizens Coalition - ACC) that proposed the motion that it had been given the nod.

After the speaker's approval, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) of Philani PG Mavundla said it supported the motion to remove Kaunda from his position. “The Abantu Batho Congress supports the notice of (the) motion to remove mayor Mxolisi Kaunda as a member of the Executive Committee of the EThekwini Municipality, as tabled by the Active Citizens Coalition on 25 January 2023. “The notice of (the) motion to remove the mayor comes after a period that has been characterised by uncertainty and confusion among the people of EThekwini,” the ABC said in a statement after the news broke.

NEWS: The ABC of Philani Mavundla, the former deputy mayor of eThekwini says it supports the vote of no confidence against Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and later the Speaker, Thabani Nyawose and the entire ANC. In a statement, the party said the Durban rot happened under Kaunda. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 25, 2023 It is not clear how the small opposition parties will make this become a reality after the ANC recently reached a gentlemen's agreement with the EFF and the National Freedom Party (NFP) to work together. That was after the ANC successfully ousted former deputy mayor Mavundla through a vote of no confidence in December. Mavundla’s position will be filled on Thursday and IOL understands that it would be given to Zandile Myeni from the NFP.

NFP secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, did not confirm or deny that their councillor, Myeni, would avail herself for the position. UPDATE: EThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose has given the green light to opposition parties to table a vote of no confidence against the mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda and himself. The motion will be tabled on 31 January 2023. @IOL pic.twitter.com/EV87FzR5Ac — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 25, 2023 "The NFP forms part of the smaller parties’ block. The engagements between the ANC and the block have been on a continuous basis since the coalition government was formed in eThekwini. "The NFP will always be part of any move or attempts to bring stability in the council and ensure there's continuous service delivery to the city.

"Residents of eThekwini deserve nothing less. Therefore, the NFP would always form part of any attempts to restore hope for the citizens. UPDATE: Sources in the ANC have informed me that the position of eThekwini municipality deputy mayor will go to Zandile Myeni of the NFP. Meanwhile, we have learnt that on 31 January 2023, opposition parties intend to put through a motion of no confidence against Kaunda. @IOL pic.twitter.com/tALikw9PKK — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 25, 2023 "If our councillor is elected the Deputy Mayor, it would be great for the city and ultimately, for the residents because we believe it would bring about a much-needed stability within the leadership of the city. "A stable city would definitely result in stable governance of the city and we believe this is what the block and all eThekwini councillors would want to achieve,” Mdletshe said when asked by IOL about Myeni’s matter.

The spokesperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region, Mlondolozi Mkhize, did not respond when asked about the latest developments and whether the ANC will back Myeni for the position. Previously, the position of deputy mayor was to be given to Nkosenhle Madlala, the current ANC’s deputy regional secretary. But on Tuesday, Bheki Mtolo, the KZN ANC provincial secretary, told a post-PEC (provincial executive committee) meeting press conference in Durban that it would be naive of the party to demand all the top positions in the municipality when it does not have an outright majority.

“The deputy mayor will still go to the block of small parties, it can’t come from the ANC because the ANC can’t take the whole executive committee. “It would be unreasonable for the ANC to do that, in fact, not only unreasonable, it would be stupid and high level of arrogance,” Mtolo said at the press conference. [email protected]