eThekwini mayor spells out plans to fix ongoing water issues plaguing communities

eThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba, says the fact that most of the City's regions have no water is due to ageing infrastructure, water demand exceeding supply due to population growth, theft and vandalism. Providing an update on water outages and other service delivery issues at a briefing at the weekend, Xaba said while water supply has been relatively stable, there are areas undergoing water rationing.

"For instance, in the central region, the supply was sitting at 100% supply, 95% in the inner-west, 90% in the north and southern regions as well as 85% in the outer west," Xaba said. Xaba says the municipality is implementing four projects to mitigate these challenges. Four projects: