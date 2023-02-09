Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

eThekwini mayor takes 'mother of all clean-ups' project to Verulam

  • Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led the team through the streets, clearing blocked drains, cutting overgrown grass and trees, fixing street lights, water, and sewer leaks, marking roads, and enforcing by-laws. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

    Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led the team through the streets, clearing blocked drains, cutting overgrown grass and trees, fixing street lights, water, and sewer leaks, marking roads, and enforcing by-laws. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

Published 10m ago

Share

Durban - Dressed in a navy blue and neon green overall with gloves and a face mask, Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda set about picking up dirt in Verulam as the City's Mother of All Clean-Up project continued on Thursday.

Kaunda led the team through the streets, clearing blocked drains, cutting overgrown grass and trees, fixing street lights, water and sewer leaks, marking roads, and enforcing by-laws.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kaunda said the project which was launched in January, will see major clean-up operations across the region.

Speaking at the launch, Kaunda said it will cover 13 precincts, including CBD, City Hall, ICC, Albert Park, Warwick, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Point, South Beach, North Beach, Umgeni, Musgrave, Greyville and Dalton Hostel.

The mayor said teams are on the ground identifying challenges in other precincts, particularly in the secondary CBDs which include Pinetown, Isipingo, Verulam and oThongathi.

More on this

Effectively, Kaunda has put a comprehensive operational plan in place focusing on blocked drains, overgrown grass and trees, street lighting, unauthorised building works, water and sewer leaks, enforcement of by-laws, bad buildings, traffic congestion, open trenches on side-walks, potholes, damaged manhole covers, homelessness and illegal dumping.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are pleased to report that our cleaning campaign is beginning to yield positive results as the levels of cleanliness have improved in some parts of the CBD. The campaign we have launched will be complemented by an intensive education drive to encourage residents to keep their environment clean," the mayor said.

IOL

Related Topics:

environmental cleanupeThekwini municipalityDurbanService DeliveryWater and SanitationSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall