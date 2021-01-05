eThekwini mayor tests positive for Covid-19, urges residents to remain vigilant

Durban: eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released on Tuesday, the city said Kaunda was currently isolating at home and remained in good health. Kaunda has urged the residents of eThekwini to continue to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements and organising super-spreader events. The mayor also called on families that are having funerals to keep the number of mourners below 50 and disperse after the proceedings have ended. “This second wave of Covid-19 is so vicious that by now at least we all have close family members, friends and relatives who have succumbed to it. Therefore, we must continue to work together to flatten the curve by adhering to all safety protocols,” said Kaunda.

The mayor has cautioned those who continue to paddle conspiracy theories about the pandemic to desist from spreading misinformation, because it goes against accepted protocols in the fight against this virus.

“We continue to be guided by science as advised by the Department of Health. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading false information about the installation of 5G and linking it to the spread of Covid-19 in the city. This has created an impression that we are a city that is averse to technological innovation,” he said.

“eThekwini is determined to become a smart city and we will continue to embrace programmes that are aimed at fast-tracking this process. Ultimately, our goal is to be the centre of digital transformation in the country in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution programme,” added Kaunda.

