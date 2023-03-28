eThekwini Mayor to visit Tongaat as water cuts hit again

Durban – eThekwini Mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to pay Tongaat a visit following water disruptions in the area, yet again. Tongaat has been plagued with water shortages since the devastating floods in April.

It was one of the areas hardest hit. Residents were without piped water for months. A R31 million Tongaat water treatment plant took months to complete. On Sunday, the City said they were aware of the interruption of water supply in some parts of oThongathi supplied by the Emona and Metcalf reservoirs.

“The interruption is due to failure of the pumps to fill these reservoirs.” The City said while technical teams were working to repair the pumps the damage was severe. “As a result the two reservoirs have an inadequate supply of water resulting in intermittent water services to both reservoirs.”

The municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said identified leaks were being repaired. Areas that are supplied by these two reservoirs are affected. These include Vanrova, Metcalf, Gandhi Hill, oThongathi Central, Plein Street, Watson Highway, Brake Village, and oThongathi CBD. eThekwini Mayor councillor Kaunda is expected to lead members of the executive committee to an inspection of water and sanitation projects this morning.