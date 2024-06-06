eThekwini mayor vows to accelerate plans to build homes for tornado-stricken residents in eMagwaveni

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the City will accelerate the building of permanent homes for residents affected by Monday's tornado and heavy downpours that claimed the lives of at least 11 people. Kaunda explained that the City had planned to build temporary houses for affected households, however, those plans will be halted.

Kaunda said three temporary shelters have been established to accommodate displaced families, and assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage to infrastructure. "The heavy rainfall came at a time when the municipality was preparing to commence with a housing project in the area by the end of this month. The municipality will accelerate the process of building permanent houses since there is a housing project that was planned for eMagwaveni," Kaunda said. Speaking during a visit to the affected area earlier this week, Kaunda said he is hopeful that basic services will be restored in Tongaat.

Kaunda emphasised that the priority was to clear debris and fallen trees on the road so that municipal teams can be able to access the area. He said he was pleased with the work done so far and on efforts to restore electricity. "Government departments and non-government organisations that are providing temporary relief are now able to access the area.

“Working with the Department of Human Settlements, we are accelerating the process of rebuilding houses of the bereaved families so that they can commence with funeral arrangements in proper structures," Kaunda said. Water supply in the area was not severely affected and the community continues to receive clean drinking water from taps. The provincial government is coordinating various sector departments to provide humanitarian relief and other interventions to assist the affected communities.