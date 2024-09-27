eThekwini mayor warns public about scammer using his name to solicit money

An alleged scammer is reportedly using the eThekwini Mayor's name to solicit money from unsuspecting victims. The Municipality announced the news on Friday after it has come to the attention of eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Cyril Xaba, that a fraudster is soliciting money from members of the public using his identity.

“We want to alert the public about this scammer who is sending WhatsApp messages asking people to send money to the Mayor as his bank App has a problem,” said the Municipality’s communication unit. “This is a scam and members of the public should treat it as such.” Xaba has condemned this fraudulent behaviour and encouraged members of the public who encounter the scam to report it to authorities.

Here is how you can protect yourself from WhatsApp scams according to the app’s team: Pause and think Are they using an unknown number? Is someone rushing you?

Are they threatening you or begging you to trust them? Are they requesting you to send money or provide a password, pin, or personal information? Stop the conversation

Hang up the phone or cease responding to the user. If you are unable to verify the contact’s identity, do not provide any personal or financial information. Block and report Block the user to prevent them from contacting you, and report them to WhatsApp.