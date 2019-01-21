Zandile Gumede Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo, PSN, INLSA

DURBAN - The mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, Zandile Gumede, will on Tuesday address the controversial decision taken by her administration to fund an album of struggle songs that are to be recorded by former president Jacob Zuma. While it is not clear exactly how much will be forked out for the album, or if it will go ahead, African News Agency (ANA) had previously reported that the municipality's department of arts and culture - which will fund the project - has an annual budget of R25 million.

The album would endeavour to "preserve history", according to the department.

Gumede is also set to address a controversial R20 million tender awarded to one artist to construct massive statues of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela for the city. The municipality contends the statues will encourage "black unity".

Such was the outcry after the statue announcement that the municipality had to "indefinitely postpone" unveiling the artist who would craft the statues.

Both issues will be discussed at an Exco meeting to be held at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday morning.