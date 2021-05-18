eThekwini Municipality announces planned water cuts for Tongaat and surrounding areas

Durban: Residents in Tongaat and surrounding areas will have no water on Wednesday from 8am until 4pm.

The eThekwini Municipality said its water and sanitation department would undertake a planned shutdown at Tongaat waterworks.

It would allow for refurbishment and upgrade of the electrical and mechanical components on the Burbreeze and Mamba Ridge pumps at Tongaat waterworks.

To safely execute both electrical and mechanical work for the pumps, the entire pump station will be locked out for the duration of the upgrade.

The affected areas:

• Hambanathi

• Tongaat CBD

• Emona Township

• Metcalfe

• Gandhi’s Hill

• Belvedere

• Flamingo Heights

• Belgate

• Gwala farm

• Chelmsford

• Buffelsdale

• Watsonia

• Mitinager

• Amanzimnyama

• Wewe

• Fairbreeze

• Jan Roz

• Sandbreeze

• Magwaveni

• Pringle Village

• Burbreeze

• Gandhinager

• Trurolands

• Brake Village

• Vanrova

eThekwini Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the period, and urged residents to use water sparingly.

For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, residents can contact to contact the call centre at 080 131 3013 or EWS on WhatsApp 073 1483 477.

