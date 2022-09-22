eThekwini Municipality asks residents to be patient as they try to restore power

Durban – eThekwini Municipality said it was aware of the numerous electricity outages throughout eThekwini. The City said this was due to prolonged load shedding.

“Electrical power systems are not designed for such frequent interruptions as called upon for load shedding. “As a result of load shedding, the City is experiencing more switchgear and cable failures.” The City urged residents and businesses to switch off non-essential appliances during load shedding and switch them on in 15-minute intervals once power is restored to reduce the risk of trip outs.

Inclement weather conditions experienced this week have also added to the strain. “Our technical teams are doing their best to prioritise reported faults. “We urge communities to be patient as we work through this difficult period that the country is facing due to the national power system constraint.”

