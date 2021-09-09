eThekwini Municipality asks residents to be patient with fibre rollout project
DURBAN - THE ETHEKWINI Municipality has pleaded with residents to be patient while contractors continue with the placement of fibre cables across the city.
With installation wrapped up in a number of communities including the Berea, Verulam and Wentworth, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said work is now underway in other northern areas as well as Glenwood, Amanzimtoti and uMlazi.
Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo said the City is working on speedily restoring electricity and water interruptions resulting from the excavation process.
He said fibre installers and other service providers working in Municipal servitudes must be authorised to do so.
"Contractors must be approved prior to excavating. This includes having the necessary drawings on site to identify the location of Municipal infrastructure," Mayisela said.
“Ware appealing to our residents to bear with us. We are appealing to contractors to be ultra-careful when they are excavating but also we are appealing to our residents to inform us immediately once they have seen an instance whereby a pipe has been broken so that we'll be able to move with speed and return that situation to normalcy," he added.
Residents requiring information about fibre installations in their area can call the Roads and Stormwater Maintenance Department on 031 322 7241 on weekdays from 8am to 4pm. For burst water pipes or electricity cable faults, customers can call the City’s call centre on 080 311 1111.
IOL