eThekwini Municipality expects water to be restored 'in the next few days'

Durban - Water is expected to be restored across various areas in eThekwini after several areas suffered hours-long outages at the weekend. eThekwini Municipality said the interruption of water supply was in most areas in the Central, South, North and Inner West regions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The water interruption is mainly due to water production interruption at Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. The City's Msawakhe Mayisela said teams have been working on pump repairs after pumps were damaged by floods at the treatment works. “For this reason, the distribution network was disturbed, and this caused some reservoirs to run low, thus affecting water supply to consumers. Repairs at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works are at an advanced stage. Residents supplied by this plant are expected to have their water restored in the next few days.

“In the Central Region, interruption is caused by reduced treatment production output at the Wiggins Water Treatment Works caused by high murky raw water. Umgeni and the Municipality are monitoring the system,” Mayisela said. He said it is expected that residents supplied by this plant will receive full water supply by the end of next week. Water tankers are available to respond to all affected areas.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Those residents who are still receiving water are requested to use it sparingly as Umgeni and the municipality try to balance and build up the system. “The municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused and appeals to residents to be patient while Umgeni and the municipality are working to restore water supply in the affected areas,” Mayisela said. For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement