EThekwini Municipality faces wastewater treatment compliance issues

Some of eThekwini Municipality Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) do not have Water Use Licenses but are operated to general standards. This was flagged in an Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA), audit outcomes for financial year ended 30 June 2024. The AGSA presented the outcomes at a council meeting in January 2025.

The AGSA found that the lack of adequate implementation and monitoring of progress on action plans to address the prior year recommendations resulted in repeat material non-compliances with legislation. With regard to environmental management the AGSA stated that the Kingsburgh, Magabeni, Umkomaas, Isipingo, Hillcrest and Mpumalanga WWTW did not have valid operating licenses. The AGSA further stated that delays in infrastructure projects, such as water treatment works, wastewater management and road maintenance, result in prolonged service disruptions. The AGSA stated that communities experience inadequate access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, and safe roads, affecting their quality of life.

The AGSA stated that key infrastructure challenges faced by the eThekwini can be traced back to several root causes that have hindered effective project execution and service delivery: ​Lack of comprehensive planning, with inadequate needs assessments and risk analysis.

A lack of robust project monitoring and milestone tracking.

Lack of accountability for non-performance by contractors and professional service providers.

Environmental oversight: Projects such as wastewater treatment works located in environmentally sensitive areas, such as wetlands and flood zones. eThekwini Proportional Representative Councillor Shamendri Sewshanker said that the Kingsburgh WWTW permit expired on 31 December 2000. Sewshanker said Magabeni and Umkomaas were issued General Authorisations (GA) in 2010 and 2011, but these are no longer valid and the works now require Water Use Licenses (WULs). Sewshanker said that the Isipingo and Mpumalanga do not have authorisations but are operated to general standards and she was concerned about the permits not renewed on time.

According to the municipality applications for 14 works including Kingsburgh, Umkomaas, Isipingo, Hillcrest and Mpumalanga were submitted but rejected as the applications needed additional specialised environmental/technical studies. These studies include aquatic, geotechnical and hydrological among others. "The eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit is reapplying for these authorisations as resources and budgets permit. The process for obtaining authorisations is ongoing," she said. According to the municipality, to date the EWS unit has received two general authorisations; six water use licenses and two Coastal Water Discharge Permits (CWDPs) for other works.

Sewshanker said the applications for authorisations are being overseen by the Treatment Works Branch and the Sanitation Design Branch. Umgeni-Uthukela Water is also assisting for the seven works under their administration. Sewshanker said that a contract for the application of five WULs (including Mpumalanga) is currently at the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) stage. "The Water Use License Applications (WULA) for Isipingo WWTW was submitted to Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and is awaiting a response."

According to the municipality, Kingsburgh WULA/ CWDP will be done as part of a Professional Services Contract (PSC); the consultant has been appointed and the application will commence soon. The WUL for Hillcrest was done under a PSC and Hillcrest now has a valid WUL. Sewshanker said that Magabeni and Umkomaas WUL, will be undertaken in a second PSC contract as budget and resources permit. "Ethekwini had submitted applications for these licences, which were rejected due to the requirement for extensive environmental/ technical studies. Ethekwini has reapplied for and received, some of these licences, and is in the process of reapplying for the others.

"In the interim, eThekwini maintains constant engagement with the department of water and sanitation. The works are operated according to the previous general standards and monthly reports are sent to department," Sewshanker said. Sewshanker said that the criteria for issuing on these licences will vary for each works. "Upon an initial WULA application and consultation with DWS, DWS will determine the information and specialist technical and environmental studies that is required for each works, based on the works capacity, process conditions, location etc."