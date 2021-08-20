eThekwini Municipality forges ahead with vaccine programme for homeless people

DURBAN - eThekwini Municipality’s health unit will on Monday, August 23, begin the vaccination of homeless people in the city against Covid-19. “At this stage, the programme will target those with ID documents and will be conducted at various sites,” city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

He said these sites include the Jewish Hall on August 23, the Strollers Building on August 24, the Denis Hurley Centre on August 25 and Block AK on Stamford Hill Road on August 26. “The vaccination of homeless people forms part of government’s programme to ensure all citizens have access to vaccines,” Mayisela said. On Friday, the national vaccination roll-out opened to the public aged between 18 and 34.

The following Covid-19 vaccination sites are operating this weekend: Pinetown Civic Centre, from 7.30am to 3.30pm Dassenhoek Hall, from 8am to 4pm KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre, from 7.30am to 4pm Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park, from 8am to 4pm An outreach pop-up vaccination centre will be operating in the Cliffdale area over the weekend. In addition, the NMJ Community Hall, in Hendry Road in Overport, will operate a drive through vaccination site from this weekend in partnership with the Department of Health.