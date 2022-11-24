eThekwini Municipality hails Ohlange pump station’s return to service which could signal the opening of more beaches

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has announced that the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station has been commissioned and the overflow into the Ohlange River has stopped. This means that the water quality at uMhlanga beach will continue to improve. This is good news for those waiting for the City to open up more beaches ahead of the festive season. Several beaches have been opened and closed at various stages following the April and May heavy rains. Parts of the City are grappling with sewage overflow leading to high levels of eColi in the City’s beaches.

"This is a is key milestone and a proud moment for our teams. The teams worked tirelessly to ensure the pump station was back online in time for the festive season," the City said. It said it staff was working to recommission other pump stations to arrest the current sanitation challenges.

Two days ago, the City announced that work was under way to repair the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, damaged in the April and may floods. "The contractor is on site and has started with the dredging and rehabilitation of the maturation pond," the municipality said.

Work to repair the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, which was badly damaged during the floods has commenced. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

