eThekwini Municipality hits back at allegations that it paid R597m for a street light project meant to cost R91m

eThekwini Municipality has hit back at allegations that it paid R597 million for a R91m street light project. Calling the claims "factually incorrect and slanderous", the city said the allegations were based on a misunderstanding of basic mathematics.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to News24, the project to fix and maintain lights across the city was initially meant to cost R91m. Several of the 18 companies hired to carry out the work between November 2019 and January 2020, have accused the city of lying. The spreadsheet naming the companies was penned by a senior official within the city’s supply chain department. “The municipality acknowledges that the contract was overspent and, when this came to light, an independent investigation was instituted. That investigation is still under way,” the city said.

“However, the following information in the article is factually inaccurate. “We can categorically state that no such figure was ever spent, and we challenge anyone with evidence to this effect to present that evidence. The error in the article arises from how the amounts in the various columns of the published spreadsheet are calculated.” The City said the official whose name was reflected in the spreadsheet was not contacted by News24.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He is highly disturbed with having his name being bandied about in this manner. He has nothing to do with the spreadsheet that is reflected in the News24 article. He reserves his legal rights in this matter.” The city further denied claims that political parties were not furnished with answers to the questions raised. “It is therefore not true that officials have been evasive with answers. The answers relating to questions about the Streetlights Contract has always been consistent and pointing to the ongoing investigation undertaken by City Integrity and Investigation Unit. It must also be noted that the re-allocation of funds is a common practice when there is a shortage of funds on other projects and savings are declared somewhere else. This is done within the rules as prescribed in the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Story continues below Advertisement