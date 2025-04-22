eThekwini Municipality launches sports lease committee

A former Durban footballing administrator said it was up to communities to amalgamate and show that they can make their sports facilities sustainable in the long term. Enzo Coppola, a former administrator at the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Durban Central Football Association was enthusiastic about the formation of a Sports Body Leases Working Committee, an ad hoc administrative committee, to approve new lease applications and terminations in the eThekwini Municipality.

The process for sports lease agreements is expected to be rolled out by June 2025. The municipality will approve 10-year lease agreements, but reviewable in 3 years In February 2004, the municipality placed a moratorium on processing sports body leases to enable sufficient time to identify problematic areas and devise mechanisms aimed at addressing issues pertaining to the leases. In a report presented in a council meeting, on Thursday, the municipality stated that the committee comprises representatives from the eThekwini Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit, the Real Estate Unit, and the Legal and Compliance Unit.

The municipality will also ensure equal accessibility to these facilities, in terms of lease agreements and club membership, accommodating the demographics of the eThekwini residents. The municipality stated that there will be legal ramifications for individuals using the facilities for personal gain, in violation of the lease agreements' terms and conditions. The municipality will ensure proper infrastructural maintenance for the facilities to remain in good condition to be used for intended purposes. Coppola said when it came to sport, and football in particular, taking control of council facilities was driven by the local communities who had an interest in the field in their neighbourhood.

“If we take an area like Greenwood Park in Durban North, at one stage there were 4 or 5 teams competing within that small area. There are two fields that are used there. Imagine if the clubs joined forces and formed one association, and that scenario was replicated all over - that would create a strength versus strength situation and each club could be self-sustainable if they were run properly,” Coppola said. Coppola said when Juventus played out of Botanic Gardens, years ago, on that same strip there was also a bowling club and a hockey club. “All three different sporting codes formed one association to manage that precinct and it worked very well for decades until the municipality expropriated the soccer and bowls. What is needed from the beginning, if leases are granted, is that the facility needs to be upgraded to a decent standard first. This will take money and this money, in my opinion, can only come from the local communities that will stand to benefit,” Coppola said

Coppola said the municipality has never done this and will not do so in the future. He said for the communities to join together will be a challenge in itself, because for decades there has been more emphasis on separation than inclusion, meaning that everyone wants to own their own team - and this has been encouraged by the local football associations. Jane Naidoo, eThekwini IFP councillor, said there are crucial parcels of land that are tied up where accessibility is limited and not representative of the community demographics. Naidoo said the committee must be able to conduct proper consultations and investigations.

“The ever increasing rise in addictions, crime and homelessness brings to the fore absence in societal interventions. Emphasis must be placed on strategic sports developments and recreational programmes within communities,” she said. Naidoo said there was a swimming pool in Umkomaas that has been closed off to the public for 18 years. Naidoo said an Umkomaas bowling club, in financial difficulties,has led to the building being poorly maintained and an eyesore on the beachfront. Andre Beetge, DA Councillor, said the matter was set-aside by council November 2007.