EThekwini Municipality on ‘high alert’ after wild weather warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow Level 4 weather warning for eThekwini and other parts of the KwaZulu-Natal today, September 16. “According to the Saws, thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours are expected. This may lead to localised flooding especially in susceptible informal settlements as well as flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

“The City’s disaster and emergency personnel remain on high alert during this period. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries,” said the Ethekwini Municipality in a statement. The weather prediction said isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the eastern sections of the country, as well as the eastern and northern areas of the province. “Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised damage to susceptible formal and informal settlements and flooding of roads, low-lying areas and bridges expected in northern parts of KZN,” said Saws.

The following areas are expected to be affected by the rains: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big Five Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Ethekwini, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, and The Msunduzi. This weather is expected to continue until Wednesday, September 18. The province has become used to extreme weather after the catastrophic 2022 floods.