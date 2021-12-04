eThekwini Municipality says it will bring back bridge patrollers if rock throwing incidents persist

DURBAN – eThekwini Municipality has hinted at the re-installation of bridge patrollers to avert any further rock-throwing incidents. “We are aware that there had been a spate of incidences in 2018, mostly along the N2, where a period of intense policing was successful in deterring this menace. If any new incidents are reported to us, our law enforcement agencies will be alerted, and we will implement the same policing strategy that has been proven to work,” Mayisela said.

This week, a man was injured when a rock was thrown onto his bakkie in Silverglen Drive. It is alleged that suspects threw the rock onto the man’s bakkie in the hopes that he would stop. When he failed to stop, the men ran off.

A ROCK was thrown onto a bakkie travelling on Silverglen Drive this week. Picture: SUPPLIED Last month, Pastor Marlon Nelson was killed in a rock throwing incident on the N2. He and his wife were on their way to fetch their daughter at work when they were attacked. In September, a Chatsworth father was killed following a rock throwing incident.