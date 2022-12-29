eThekwini Municipality says no one was rushed to hospital after swimming at Durban’s beaches

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has slammed posts and voice notes claiming that people had to be hospitalised after swimming at a Durban beach. The posts and voice notes claim that people took ill after suffering from E Coli infections and were admitted to hospital.

Recently, a post was shared on various social media platforms alleging that people got sick after swimming at a local beach. One of the posts claims that a 15-year-old boy took ill after swimming at uShaka beach. The post warns people to stay away from Durban’s main beaches and uShaka.

The post that has been shared multiple times on social media. Picture: eThekwini Municipality "The Municipality can confirm that the voice note is false and is trying to scare the public from visiting the City’s beaches. The municipality has been in contact with hospitals in the City, including those that are mentioned in the voice note. "All the hospitals denied the claims of mass hospitalisations linked to E coli related infections. The voice note and post about the teenager are therefore rejected with the contempt they deserve. They are nothing but attempts to dissuade fun-loving South Africans from enjoying themselves at eThekwini beaches," said City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said the circulation of the posts and voice notes "are part of a relentless campaign to capitalise on flood damages to redirect visitors away from eThekwini". Mayisela said when Durbanites and visitors reject the campaign and visit beaches in their thousands, the detractors now resort to spreading fake news. "The public is called upon to reject this latest attempt and to rather question who stands to gain from the lies being peddled about Durban beaches. The public is reminded that peddling fake news is a criminal offence," he warned.

The City said thousands of Durbanites work in the hospitality industry, and any attempts to destabilise this industry must be rejected, and those driving the misinformation campaign must be called out as the liars that they are. "UShaka Beach has been safe and compliant since the beginning of December. It was tested on December 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21. On all these days, e.coli readings were well below the 500 threshold, thus rendering as fake the claim that the teenager has been hospitalised as a result an e.coli related infections," Mayisela added. He said the Municipality’s experts are constantly monitoring water quality at all city beaches to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.