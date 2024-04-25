eThekwini municipality set to demolish fire-damaged China Emporium building

The China Emporium, located at the western end of the Durban Central Business District (CBD), was engulfed by flames in January 2022, leaving it hollow and a shell of its former self. Now, two years later, it is set to be demolished on Friday, April 26th. According to eThekwini Municipality, this move follows a judicial dispute over the demolition of the severely damaged building.

“The building had become a public safety hazard due to structural damage and was an eyesore. A structural engineer’s report received days after the fire recommended that the entire building be demolished,” said the eThekwini Municipality’s Communication Unit. The Municipality pointed a finger at the owner of the property, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, and said they were given six months to tear down the building. However, they supposedly failed to do so, rendering them in breach of the court order. “The City was then empowered to demolish the building and recover the costs from the building owner. After following the required supply chain management processes, a service provider, Atomic Demolishers has been appointed to demolish the building.”

The building’s demolition will be marked by eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda. Following this, a tour will be held to highlight some of the City’s supposed triumphs in dealing with problematic properties. When the fire first broke out in the building, the eThekwini Municipality Fire Department took nearly a week to extinguish the fire. At the time, 13 people were rescued and no one was allowed to enter.