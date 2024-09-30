eThekwini Municipality shortlisted as a finalist in sustainability campaign

Local Governments for Sustainability-Africa (ICLEI) has named eThekwini municipality a finalist in the One Planet City Challenge, with 700 cities from 69 countries. The city has been chosen to take part in the We Love Cities initiative.

This campaign, a collaboration between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and ICLEI, honours cities that are making bold and significant long-term initiatives to mitigate climate change. Dr Luyanda Mafumbu, the deputy head of the climate change department, said that eThekwini is up to the challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a climate resilient city. “The City has a strategy that includes short-term targets for 2025 across various sectors, with the aim of reaching climate resilience and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Mafumbu said.

He went on that the We Love Cities Campaign encourages eThekwini citizens to vote for the city by visiting its social media platforms from October 1 to 31 and ‘liking’ and sharing posts with the hashtag #WeLoveCities @WWFCities. During this voting time, the City will highlight sustainable, climate resilient activities being implemented to reduce the effects of climate change on communities. It is critical to remember that climate action is a joint effort, and only by working together will we be able to mitigate the effects of climate change on communities.