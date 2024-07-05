eThekwini municipality to fine political parties R1,193 per poster for exceeding 800 posters per ward rule

eThekwini Municipality, through its General Advertising Branch, has begun removing election campaign materials from street power poles and other municipal infrastructure. Political parties were obligated to take down election posters within 30 days of the election date.

“Starting from July 2024, signage inspectors have been actively removing these posters and will impose fines on political parties once the process is complete,” said eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana. Political parties and independent candidates were permitted to display a maximum of 800 posters per ward. Council said it will impose a fine of R1,193.00 every poster removed by the General Advertising Branch.

In the same vein, a group of young people from KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal have been collecting the political paraphernalia, albeit for a different reason. Lawrence Masibekela, a 28-year-old playwright, has written a play titled These Streets, which focuses on the country’s 2024 general election, coalitions, and the Government of National Unity (GNU). “I got this (UMkhonto We Sizwe Party elections poster) in Chesterville. It was the last remaining large party whose poster I had not managed to grab,” he said.