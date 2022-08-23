eThekwini Municipality warns residents to refrain from collecting dead fish at Durban’s Blue Lagoon

Durban – eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to refrain from collecting dead fish that was found on the banks of the Umgeni River. A video of hundreds of different dead fish in Durban’s Blue Lagoon area has gone viral on social media.

eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The City is aware that just prior to the weekend and over the weekend, a dark black effluent entered the Lagoon. “We are investigating this matter, as it could possibly be a very toxic effluent which could have been the cause of the sudden fish kill.” Mayisela said there is no black effluent entering the nearby treatment works or the river.

He said the City went on site on Monday. “The dead fish will be removed and disposed of at the appropriate fill site. “In the interim, we urge residents to stay clear of the water and refrain from collecting any dead fish they might come across, as this is dangerous.”

According to Heinz de Boer, the DA has strongly raised these sewerage spills for years. “The government’s inability to channel remedial funds to municipalities has now resulted in massive fish and wildlife loss across KZN.” IOL