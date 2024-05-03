Ethekwini ratepayers slapped with double digit increases for water and sanitation

Ethekwini ratepayers who have had to endure water cuts, electricity outages and not up to par service delivery have been slapped with above inflation and double digit increases for services such as water, sanitation, and refuse removal. Already in the throes of a weakened economy and facing increasing pressure on the rising cost of food and fuel, eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda announced a raft of increases for households across the city.

The announcement was made at City Hall when Kaunda tabled the city’s R67.2 billion budget. According to the budget: – The property rates tariff increase is reduced from the proposed 7.9% to 6.5%.

– The water tariff increase is reduced from the suggested 14.9% to 12.9%. “We are reducing water tariffs with 2%. This increase will be directed to the maintenance, upgrade, security and building of new water-related infrastructure,” said the mayor. – The sanitation tariff increase is reduced from the proposed 12.9% to 10.9%.

– The refuse tariff increase is decreased from 8% to 7% for domestic and reduced from 9% to 8% for business. While Kaunda was at pains to emphasise the “reduction” of the tariffs ratepayer bodies have noted that the increases are above the inflation rate of 5.3% and in other instances into the double digits. Kaunda nevertheless said that the reduction of the tariffs from what was proposed to what was approved was the result an “African National Congress (ANC)-led government (that) listens to communities when they raise their concerns”.