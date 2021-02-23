eThekwini residents, these are the areas that will be without water on Thursday

Durban - UMGENI Water has planned a 19-hour shutdown on Thursday on their raw water conveyance line to repair a failed scour valve. This will result in a 50% reduced treatment capacity from Durban Heights waterworks that supplies most areas in Durban.

This shutdown will allow only 280 megalitres a day of water to be treated for distribution to eThekwini Water and Sanitation customers as opposed to an average of 550 megalitres.

This is to allow for minor work to be done and residents are urged to plan to be without water for only a short period until the system can be recharged to its full supply.

Risk assessments have been carried out and if this repair is not carried out, we risk an emergency where further failure could result in two months’ shortage of supply.

The shutdown is planned to start tomorrow from 1am until 8pm.