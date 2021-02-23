NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

eThekwini residents, these are the areas will be without water on Thursday

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 4h ago

Share this article:

Durban - UMGENI Water has planned a 19-hour shutdown on Thursday on their raw water conveyance line to repair a failed scour valve. This will result in a 50% reduced treatment capacity from Durban Heights waterworks that supplies most areas in Durban.

This shutdown will allow only 280 megalitres a day of water to be treated for distribution to eThekwini Water and Sanitation customers as opposed to an average of 550 megalitres.

This is to allow for minor work to be done and residents are urged to plan to be without water for only a short period until the system can be recharged to its full supply.

Risk assessments have been carried out and if this repair is not carried out, we risk an emergency where further failure could result in two months’ shortage of supply.

The shutdown is planned to start tomorrow from 1am until 8pm.

EThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit will be implementing intermittent closing of strategic reservoir outlets to protect the network systems during the 19 hours and on recovery of the system.

Areas to be affected with water supply outages/low pressure/intermittent supply:

Northern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:

The areas or suburbs that will be affected by this outage in the northern region are:

Aloes

Avoca

Phoenix

Mount Moriah

Kwa Mashu

Ntuzuma

Inanda

Mzinyathi

Etafuleni

Newlands

Effingham

Mountview

Trenance

Oaklands

Buffelsdraai

Parkgate

Amaoti

La Lucia

Gateway

Glenashely

Beachway

Umhlanga

Durban North

Seacow Lake

Springfield

Mt Edgecombe

Southern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:

Northdene

Queensburgh

Malvern

Chatsworth

Shallcross

Savanah Park

Parts of Nagina

KwaSanti

Mawelewele

Welbedatch East

Welbedatch West

Luganda

Inteke

Klaarwater

Montford

Risecliffe

Moorton

Crossmoor

Woodhurst

Arena park

Umlazi

Nsimbini

Folweni

Golokodo

Southern aqueduct, Westville reservoirs and supplied areas:

Westville

Dawncliffe

Durban Heights reservoir 1 supplied areas:

Pinetown

Sarnia

Westmead

Nazareth

Mosley Park

Cowies Hill

Kwadabeka

Clermont

Berkshire downs

New Germany Industrial

Consumers are urged to reduce consumption by 50% during the week of this shutdown (one day prior to the shut date and three days after the shut date), the following water usage activities are prohibited during the week of the shut;

No watering of gardens

No car washing

No filling of pools

All queries regarding water supply must be referred to the city’s call centre via:

Contact Centre Toll-free Number: 080 311 1111

WhatsApp Fault Reporting Line: 073 148 3477

IOL

City of Ethekwini

Share this article:

Related Articles