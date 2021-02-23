eThekwini residents, these areas will be without water on Thursday
UMNGENI Water has planned a 19-hour shutdown on Thursday on their raw water conveyance line to repair a failed scour valve. This will result in a 50% reduced treatment capacity from Durban Heights waterworks that supplies most areas in Durban.
This shutdown will allow only 280 megalitres a day of water to be treated for distribution to eThekwini Water and Sanitation customers as opposed to an average of 550 megalitres.
This is to allow for minor work to be done and residents are urged to plan to be without water for only a short period until the system can be recharged to its full supply.
Risk assessments have been carried out and if this repair is not carried out, we risk an emergency where further failure could result in two months’ shortage of supply.
The shutdown is planned to start tomorrow from 1am until 8pm.
EThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit will be implementing intermittent closing of strategic reservoir outlets to protect the network systems during the 19 hours and on recovery of the system.
Areas to be affected with water supply outages/low pressure/intermittent supply:
Northern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:
The areas or suburbs that will be affected by this outage in the northern region are:
Aloes
Avoca
Phoenix
Mount Moriah
Kwa Mashu
Ntuzuma
Inanda
Mzinyathi
Etafuleni
Newlands
Effingham
Mountview
Trenance
Oaklands
Buffelsdraai
Parkgate
Amaoti
La Lucia
Gateway
Glenashely
Beachway
Umhlanga
Durban North
Seacow Lake
Springfield
Mt Edgecombe
Southern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:
Northdene
Queensburgh
Malvern
Chatsworth
Shallcross
Savanah Park
Parts of Nagina
KwaSanti
Mawelewele
Welbedatch East
Welbedatch West
Luganda
Inteke
Klaarwater
Montford
Risecliffe
Moorton
Crossmoor
Woodhurst
Arena park
Umlazi
Nsimbini
Folweni
Golokodo
Southern aqueduct, Westville reservoirs and supplied areas:
Westville
Dawncliffe
Durban Heights reservoir 1 supplied areas:
Pinetown
Sarnia
Westmead
Nazareth
Mosley Park
Cowies Hill
Kwadabeka
Clermont
Berkshire downs
New Germany Industrial
Consumers are urged to reduce consumption by 50% during the week of this shutdown (one day prior to the shut date and three days after the shut date), the following water usage activities are prohibited during the week of the shut;
No watering of gardens
No car washing
No filling of pools
All queries regarding water supply must be referred to the city’s call centre via:
Contact Centre Toll-free Number: 080 311 1111
WhatsApp Fault Reporting Line: 073 148 3477
IOL