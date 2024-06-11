eThekwini says estimated cost of damage from Tongaat tornado valued at R481.7 million

It is going to cost close to R490 million to repair the infrastructure damaged in a storm that devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal over a week ago. According to eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, a report outlining the impact of last week's weather revealed that the estimated cost of the repair of storm-damaged electricity, roads and housing infrastructure is estimated at R481.7 million.

The report, presented by the City's Disaster Management and Emergency Control Unit, further outlined the municipality's response following the storm that claimed the lives of more than 10 people and left hundreds more displaced. The most impacted areas were uThongathi (Tongaat), IIlovo, Umgababa, and Kingsburgh. Furthermore, the City's executive committee has recommended to the provincial and national government for a declaration of a local disaster in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act for the storm affected areas.

Kaunda said high electricity voltage infrastructure repairs are ongoing, with restoration timelines estimated to range from days to weeks. He added that electricity supply in Tongaat has been shut down due to severely damaged cables and transformers, which will be restored in phases, while water repairs in affected areas were progressing well. Kaunda said the progress report further highlighted the ongoing commitment by the City to restore normalcy in affected areas. The mayor urged for there to be clear criteria to address natural disasters affecting formal structures, especially when people do not have insurance to mitigate acts of fraudulent claims.

Just one of several homes damaged in last Monday's tornado in Tongaat, north of Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

"We understand the dire economic challenges people are faced with and some people may have defaulted on their insurance payments. "Therefore, a consideration needs to be given but there needs to be clear criteria and verification process because government will end up supporting people who will still be claiming from their own insurance companies," Kaunda said. He added that the cost of repairs is significant, requiring immediate funding for human settlements and rebuilding resources. Health and sanitation were prioritised, with water, sanitation, and waste management provided.